Left Menu

Naga Chaitanya's next film 'Custody' to hit cinemas on May 12, 2023

Actor Naga Chaitanyas upcoming Telugu movie Custody will arrive in theatres on May 12, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday.The first look poster of the Chaitanya from the film was unveiled last month on the actors 36th birthday. The film will see Chaitanya play the role of a police constable.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:19 IST
Naga Chaitanya's next film 'Custody' to hit cinemas on May 12, 2023
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Naga Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu movie ''Custody'' will arrive in theatres on May 12, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The first look poster of the Chaitanya from the film was unveiled last month on the actor's 36th birthday. The film will see Chaitanya play the role of a police constable. The release date of the movie was shared by production company Srinivasaa Silver Screen on its official Twitter page. ''#Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023,'' the post read. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the film. Chaitanya made his foray into Hindi film industry with Aamir Khan’s ''Laal Singh Chaddha'', the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’s ''Forrest Gump''. His last Telugu release was ''Thank You''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022