Naga Chaitanya's next film 'Custody' to hit cinemas on May 12, 2023

Actor Naga Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu movie ''Custody'' will arrive in theatres on May 12, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The first look poster of the Chaitanya from the film was unveiled last month on the actor's 36th birthday. The film will see Chaitanya play the role of a police constable. The release date of the movie was shared by production company Srinivasaa Silver Screen on its official Twitter page. ''#Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023,'' the post read. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the film. Chaitanya made his foray into Hindi film industry with Aamir Khan’s ''Laal Singh Chaddha'', the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’s ''Forrest Gump''. His last Telugu release was ''Thank You''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)