Left Menu

'Ready' producer Nitin Manmohan passes away at 60

Nitin Manmohan, 60, had been admitted to the hospital because of deteriorating health. He had been on the ventilator for the past 15 days.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 13:06 IST
'Ready' producer Nitin Manmohan passes away at 60
Nitin Manmohan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Famous Bollywood film producer Nitin Manmohan died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai today. Manmohan, 60, had been admitted to the hospital because of deteriorating health. He had been on the ventilator for the past 15 days.

He was known for producing some of the most iconic Bollywood hits in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Juhi Chawla-starrer 'Bol Radha Bol' and Salman Khan-starrer 'Ready'. Other films which were part of the late producer's repertoire included Deewangi, Sab Kushal Mangal, Laadla, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Army, Shool, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dus, Chal Mere Bhai, Maha-Sangram, Insaaf, Adharm, Baaghi, Eena Meena Deeka, Tathastu, Tango Charlie, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Dil Maange More and Nayee Padosan.

Aside from production Manmohan was also a director and story-writer. His brother Hemant Panchamiya, is a film exhibitor in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife Dolly and his two children, Soham and Prachi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022