Left Menu

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Hindi film personalities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben Modi and wished him strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti, Kumar wrote on Twitter.Offering his condolences, Devgn said the values imparted by Hiraben has given the country a leader like Modi.My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:53 IST
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn condole demise of PM Modi's mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindi film personalities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi and wished him strength to bear the loss. Hiraben, 99, passed away at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital, in Ahmedabad.

"There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Offering his condolences, Devgn said the values imparted by Hiraben has given the country a leader like Modi.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family," he tweeted.

In a note shared on Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote: "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree #ji, I am saddened as well as distraught.'' "Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are on you. My mother too!," he added.

Sonu Sood also paid tribute to Hiraben in a social media post. "Respected Modi ji, a mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Mataji was always with you and will be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti," he wrote.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma said Hiraben's blessings will be with the PM.

"Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you,''he tweeted.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022