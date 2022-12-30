Left Menu

First look poster of 'Animal' to be unveiled on new year's eve

Makers of the upcoming film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to unveil the film's first look on New Year's Eve. It will show Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen Avatar, which has fans quite excited!

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 23:13 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' are all set to unveil the first look of the film on New Year's Eve. Written and directed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages. It will show Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen Avatar, which has fans quite excited!

Apart from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri have key roles in the film. Shooting for 'Animal' began in April this year amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Apart from 'Animal', Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Talking about Rashmika, she will next be seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack. The teaser showcases Sidharth as an undercover RAW agent in an intense avatar, with his life hanging on the line for the love of his life- India. The film will hit the OTT platform Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Apart from 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Varisu', Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. (ANI)

