Suniel Shetty visits Bandhavgarh National Park

Actor Suniel Shetty visited the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Suniel said, "The forest and the environment here are very pleasant. Yesterday at Gate 4 saw the Shiva Vishnu Brahma statue. Also saw a tiger while doing a safari in Magadhi, Khitauli and Tala Gate."

He added, "People should visit states in India as there are good facilities and forests. I really enjoyed visiting here." Suniel a.k.a 'anna' is among some of the most fitness-conscious stars of Bollywood. He keeps on motivating his fans to stay fit by posting their individual workout pictures on social media.

In his career span of over 25 years, he has given some of blockbusters movies to the industry. Suniel Shetty made his debut in Bollywood with 'Balwan'(1992) movie alongside late actor Divya Bharti and the film was a super hit.

He was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dharavi Bank' which was released on November 19. Helmed by Samit Kakkad. The series features Suniel as Thalaivan, the don of Dharavi along with a host of actors like Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samiksha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar Bhawna Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna. Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the role of JCP Jayant Gavaskar. (ANI)

