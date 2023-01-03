Left Menu

Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow ploughing accident, Marvel star 'critical but stable'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-01-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 09:50 IST
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow ploughing accident, Marvel star 'critical but stable'
Jeremy Renner (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after he sustained ''blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries'' following the snow ploughing accident over the weekend in Nevada's Reno, his spokesperson said.

The 51-year-old actor, who is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, continues to be in a ''critical but stable'' condition, he added.

In a statement to entertainment magazine People, Renner's representative said the ''Hawkeye'' star was operated upon on January 2, a day after he met with an accident while ploughing snow at his Reno home.

''We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,'' said the representative for the two-time Oscar nominee.

Local authorities had said Renner, the only party involved in the accident, was airlifted to a hospital on New Year's Day. The actor's spokesperson further said his family is grateful to the medical staff, local authorities and fans for their support. ''Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.'' Renner will next be seen in the second season of ''Mayor of Kingstown'', set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023