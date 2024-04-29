Hamas armed wing says it targeted Israeli military position from south Lebanon
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:05 IST
The Hamas militant group's al Qassam Brigades said on Monday they had fired a salvo of missiles from south Lebanon at an Israeli military position.
Air raid sirens went off in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
