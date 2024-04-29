Polish protesters unblock all crossings into Ukraine, Ukraine border guard spokesperson says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:05 IST
Polish protesters unblocked all border crossing points with Ukraine on Monday morning, a Ukraine border guard spokesperson said on a Ukrainian TV broadcast.
"Fortunately, we have unblocked all directions on the border with Poland," the border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said of Polish farmers ending the blockade. He added that the trucks transporting grain products will still face restrictions.
