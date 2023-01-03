Will there be Mob Psycho 100 Season 4? Know in detail

Following the huge success of the three seasons of the anime series Mob Psycho 100, the demand for the fourth season is severely high, and anime fans in Japan and across the world are ardently for the renewal news of the anime series. Therefore, will there be Mob Psycho 100 Season 4?

Mob Psycho 100 III (or Mob Psycho 100 Season 3) aired from October 6 to December 22, 2022. Maybe it's too early to expect good news about another season. In general, the streamer often takes time for months or sometimes near about a year to gather relevant viewership data across the world.

The ending of the third season hinted that Mob's story still has a future. is a Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by One. The manga ended with 101 chapters collected across 16 volumes in 2017. The first two seasons have adapted 91 chapters, and Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 9 in the anime ended in Chapter 99. Therefore, there are two more chapters left to show as the manga ended with 101 chapters. Seemingly, we could expect Mob Psycho 100 Season 4 in the future.

On the flip side, the conclusion of the anime gives a satisfactory ending. However, many fans believe that if the story is extended and renewed for Mob Psycho Season 4, Studio Bones could again see a great financial profit.

If we follow the streaming manner, the first two seasons were launched in 2016 and 2019 respectively, while the Season was released in 2022. Therefore if Studio Bones arrives with Mob Psycho 100 Season 4, the show might not be expected before 2025. However, the renewal of Mob Psycho 100 IV seems to be impossible in the future.

We will keep an eye on Studio Bones and its decision and update you accordingly.

