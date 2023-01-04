Left Menu

ZEE5 sets Jan 20 premier for Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Chhatriwali'

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. It also stars actor Sumeet Vyas. According to the makers, Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:11 IST
ZEE5 sets Jan 20 premier for Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Chhatriwali'
Actor Rakul Preet Singh-starrer slice-of-life drama “Chhatriwali” will release on ZEE5 on January 20, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

''Present ma'am! Kar lijiye apna timetable set to attend #Chhatriwali ki class only on #ZEE5, premiering on 20th Jan,'' ZEE5 posted on Twitter. Set in Haryana, the movie features Rakul in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. It also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.

According to the makers,''Chhatriwali'' aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

