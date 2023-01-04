ZEE5 sets Jan 20 premier for Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Chhatriwali'
Actor Rakul Preet Singh-starrer slice-of-life drama Chhatriwali will release on ZEE5 on January 20, the streaming platform announced Thursday.The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.Present maam It also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.According to the makers,Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.
''Present ma'am! Kar lijiye apna timetable set to attend #Chhatriwali ki class only on #ZEE5, premiering on 20th Jan,'' ZEE5 posted on Twitter. Set in Haryana, the movie features Rakul in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. It also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.
