Stranger Things Season 5 will be ‘both epic and very emotional,’ says producer

Netflix's popular shows Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022. The filming for Stranger Things Season 5 is yet to begin. As the series is progressing to its final outing, fans could expect something big in the storyline.

Stranger Things science fiction horror drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers, who also serve as showrunners and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

Producer Shawn Levy talked to Collider in December 2022 about the current situation of the series. They are headed toward production in 2023. Shawn Levy said, "Oh man, it's going great! The Duffers and our writers are hard at work on the scripts, and they're coming along incredibly well."

He also opened up on the script of Stranger Things Season 5. The new outing will be 'both epic and very emotional' and creators bid farewell to Hawkins, Indiana.

"I know that Brothers already hinted at this publicly, but when we sat there and heard the two-hour-long pitch-out for the storyline of this final season, I don't think there was a dry eye in the room by the time the brothers were done... so yeah, this last season will be both epic and very emotional. I think making it will be pretty damn emotional, too, since this show has changed the life of every one of us who have worked on it. Anyway, writing is going really well, and we can't wait to head into production next year."

The Duffer Brothers developed Stranger Things as a mix of investigative drama and supernatural elements portrayed with horror and childlike sensibilities while infusing references to the pop culture of the 1980s. Several thematic and directorial elements were inspired by the works of Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, David Lynch, Stephen King, Wes Craven, and H. P. Lovecraft. They also took inspiration from experiments conducted during the Cold War and conspiracy theories involving secret government experiments.

The drama is set in the 1980s, primarily in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series centers on several mysteries and supernatural events occurring around the town and their impact on an ensemble of child and adult characters. Each season of Stranger Things is set one year later, and Season 5 will also have a time jump.

Looking forward to Season 5, we could expect the major cast in the series. In the kids' group Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) are likely to return.

The kids will join with the elder group from the previous seasons including David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Bret Gelman (Murray), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), and Eduardo Franco (Argyle).

As of now, there is no trailer and release date for Stranger Things 5. We will come up with more updates on the show. Season 1 to 4 of the show is currently available on Netflix. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more appraises on Netflix dramas.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 8: The team is moving closer to finding 'fabled treasure'