The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 8: The team is moving closer to finding ‘fabled treasure’

History Channel starts streaming the tenth season of the reality series, The Curse of Oak Island. The real-life treasure-hunting series was tuned by nearly three million viewers each week. Some of the special episodes of the series were launched on October 11, 2022, on History Channel. The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 8 is the upcoming episode to be released on January 10, 2023.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 is continuing from the end of Season 9. In the season, the Lagina brothers and the team tried to find out who buried the treasure on Oak Island as they believe the treasure are buried in Oak Island. In the research work, they find "The Top Ten Portuguese Connections." They suspect Prince Henry Sinclair, The Knights Baronet, and The Portuguese Order of Christ could be linked with buried treasure.

The special episodes show "Top 10 suspects of Oak Island." Matty Blake examines the best clues and historical evidence to identify the groups and individuals most likely connected to the Oak Island Mystery and the team convince by the unearthed in the mysterious Oak Island swamp. Matty Blake counts down the best evidence unearthed by Rick, Marty and the team suggesting that something of great value is buried deep in the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 7 was released on January 3, 2023. In the latest season, the team discovered mysterious ship logs which provide more evidence suggesting a 1746 French armada led by the Duc D'Anville landed on Oak Island. At the Money Pit, the team gets closer to getting a team member underground. Gary unearths a curious artifact on Lot 8 and in the Money Pit, the team is astonished to discover that they may be chasing multiple tunnels toward the gold in the garden shaft. Matty Blake examines several discoveries which were made by the Laginas and their team.

The team returns to the swamp and immediately uncovers more evidence of a sunken ship. And in the Money Pit, the discovery of a collapsed structure could mean they have finally located the off-set chamber.

The team is trying hard to find the 'fabled treasure' are intensified when they procure what could be the final piece of the puzzle. It seems Lagina Brother and the team is inching closer to solving the treasure mystery. The Curse of Oak Island S10 E8 will release on January 10, 2023, at Tues 9 PM EST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel shows.

