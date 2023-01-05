IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

You've got mail - Masters golf tournament invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings American golfer Scott Stallings' invite to compete at this year's Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name. (GOLF-MASTERS/STALLINGS (PIX), 225 words)

Pele or Maradona? Despite deaths, debate will continue raging over who was greater Before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came along, the enduring debate in soccer about who was the greatest player centered on two men: Pele and Diego Maradona. (SOCCER-PELE/MARADONA (PIX), 566 words)

Musician's app helps Kenyan creatives sell music and merchandise NAIROBI - In pink trousers and a matching puffer jacket, Grammy-nominated Kenyan musician Bien-Aime Alusa gyrates on stage as he sings to a bank of swaying fans, many capturing the moment on their mobile phones. When the curtain drops on the concert in Nairobi, Alusa keeps making connections and profit through a digital streaming and payment platform, HustleSasa, which he co-founded to help artists recover from revenues lost to the coronavirus lockdown. (KENYA-ART/HUSTLE SASA (TV, PIX), 316 words)

Pumpkin and rooibos ice cream on menu as Cape Town cafe champions African flavors CAPE TOWN - When Tapiwa Guzha first started making ice creams 12 years ago, he never imagined he would one day be whisking pumpkin puree and milk together to make an African flavored ice cream at a cafe in Cape Town. (AFRICA-FOOD/ICECREAM (PIX, TV), 298 words)

Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes SALTA, Argentina - Argentina's cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds that painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable. (ARGENTINA-ART/INFLATION (PIX, TV), 225 words)

Few tourists, deserted streets in casino hub Macau after reopening MACAU - Three years of COVID-19 forced Becky Zhang's specialty food business in Macau to near collapse. Now, even after the recent reopening of the world's biggest gambling hub, tourists are few and many businesses are shuttered, underlining analysts' views that a recovery will be uneven and take some time. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MACAU (TV, PIX), 441 words)

Mexican scientists sound alarm at Mayan Train MEXICO CITY - In the eyes of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a railway his government is building - known as the Tren Maya - will bring modern connectivity to parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles that for generations have been deprived of significant economic benefits. But the railway and its hasty construction also critically endanger pristine wilderness and ancient cave systems beneath the jungle floor, droves of scientists and environmental activists say.(MEXICO-ENVIRONMENT/TRAIN (WIDER IMAGE, TV, PIX), 1,259 words)

Ukraine's young circus artists wow Budapest after training in bomb shelters at home BUDAPEST - Young acrobats from circus schools across Ukraine dazzled audiences in Budapest when the city hosted a Ukrainian youth circus festival to showcase the talents of children forced by the war to train underground or without electricity. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/HUNGARY-CIRCUS (TV, PIX), 312 words)

In the ruins of east Ukraine, farmers won't leave their animals YAMPIL, Ukraine - Here in Yampil, a crater-pocked frontline village in east Ukraine recaptured by Ukrainian forces at the end of September after months under Russian occupation, buildings lie in ruins and most people have left. But not some farmers, who say they could not bear to abandon their rabbits, ducks, chickens and pigeons. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EAST-FARMERS (TV, PIX), 322 words)

Ukrainian volunteers deliver bodies, and closure, to troops' families YAMPIL, Ukraine - Combing the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, a group of volunteers have made it their mission to search for the bodies of fallen soldiers and return them to their families. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EAST-BODIES (TV, PIX), 268 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-Corporate America lays off thousands as recession worries mount[

FACTBOX-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travelers, EU to discuss (Compiled by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)