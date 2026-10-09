Person wounded in New York shooting involving US Homeland Security agents, police say

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 04:10 IST
Person wounded in New York shooting involving US Homeland Security agents, police say

A person ​was shot and wounded on ​Thursday in an encounter ‌with US ​Department of Homeland Security agents in New York City, metropolitan police said. The shooting occurred ‌at around 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx, and the individual who was shot was taken to ‌a nearby hospital, the New York Police Department said in ‌a posting on X.

The posting provided few other details on the circumstances of the incident, saying only that "there was a shooting involving federal law enforcement ⁠agents," ​and that the ⁠person shot was "currently conscious and receiving medical attention." An NYPD spokesperson said the ⁠agents involved in the shooting were part of DHS, the parent agency ​for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Customs and Border Protection ⁠and Border Patrol agencies, among others, and that federal authorities were investigating.

The city police ⁠department ​said its officers were not involved in the shooting. At the shooting scene, where police strung yellow crime-scene tape to cordon ⁠off a city block, a woman standing on a balcony overlooking the ⁠area was ⁠heckling officers below about "taking our children."

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