Person wounded in New York shooting involving US Homeland Security agents, police say
A person was shot and wounded on Thursday in an encounter with US Department of Homeland Security agents in New York City, metropolitan police said. The shooting occurred at around 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx, and the individual who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, the New York Police Department said in a posting on X.
The posting provided few other details on the circumstances of the incident, saying only that "there was a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents," and that the person shot was "currently conscious and receiving medical attention." An NYPD spokesperson said the agents involved in the shooting were part of DHS, the parent agency for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol agencies, among others, and that federal authorities were investigating.
The city police department said its officers were not involved in the shooting. At the shooting scene, where police strung yellow crime-scene tape to cordon off a city block, a woman standing on a balcony overlooking the area was heckling officers below about "taking our children."