Yumi's Cells Season 3: When can we expect it?

The K-drama Yumi's Cells Season 2 concluded with an open ending. This makes fans craze about Yumi's cells Season 3. They are waiting to see a perfect partner for Kim Yumi (Kim Go-eun). Therefore will there be Yumi's cells Season 3 in the future? Here's everything we know so far.

According to Soompi, watching fans' interest in the show, the production team responded about Yumi's cells Season 3. "We're thankful that viewers have expectations for season 3 as much as they have loved seasons 1 and 2. The second season has just ended, and the seasons require a long production time, so the production team needs to take a break first. Season 3 will be discussed after that."

Furthermore, a few months back, the producer, Lee Sang-yeob and Writer Song Jae-jung told Koreaboo about the possibility of Yumi's Cells Season 3. They tease Soonrok as tall and handsome but did not disclose who to cast for Soonrok. Soonrok was introduced at the end of Season 2 of Yumi's Cells.

"I can't speak too definitely about season three. As the original work is so amazing, it was worth adapting it into a drama but also, because the original webtoon was too famous, I couldn't help but be nervous. If we do a third season, I think that we will need more twists for Soon Rok. While we will retain his character, we will use plot twists to show the other relationships," said Lee Sang-yeob and Song Jae-jung.

If Yumi's Cells Season 3 happens in the future then when can we expect it? The first two seasons were launched in 2021 and 2022 and the production company is yet to reveal anything about the third season. According to Studio Dragon's schedule, Yumi's Cells Season 3 is not is the list whereas the other K-dramas like Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 and Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Sweet Home Season 2 are included in the list. As Yumi's Cells Season 3 is yet not been officially announced, we should not expect the drama to see in 2023.

Based on the eponymous webtoon, Yumi's Cells tells is a cell-based psychological romantic drama that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi. The drama tells the story from the perspective of the brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling and action.

After parting with Goo Woong in the first season of Yumi's Cells, the second season followed Yumi's new relationship with her co-worker Babi (Jinyoung). But after a few days, they start to have issues, when Babi doesn't tell her the truth about certain things. At the end of Yumi's Cells Season 2 a new character, Soonrok is introduced in the storyline. He is an employee of a publishing company in charge of Yumi's works.

Fans predict Soonrok could be Yami's final love and future husband in Yumi's Cells Season 3. Soonrok is the character based on the stars Park Bo-Gum and Kang Ha-Neul. The author said that he wanted the character to appear cheerful rather than serious, so he looked to those two actors as references. At work, Soonrok is a sharp and professional worker who does not talk much and describes only what is required.

Lee Sang-yeob and Writer Song Jae-jung describe: "Soon Rok isn't perfect. He's tall and handsome but he hides it. He's someone that knows how precious the things he likes are, so I hope that the actor that plays him will be someone that can pull this off well."

Yumi's Cells Season 3 is yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Follow Devdiscourse for updates on more K-dramas.

Also Read: SBS Drama Awards 2022: Complete list of winners