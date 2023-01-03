SBS Drama Awards 2022: Complete list of winners
SBS awarded its top K-dramas and actor of the year on December 31, 2022, from 20:35 (KST) at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The 2022 SBS Drama is presented by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). Tak Jae Hoon, Jang Do Yeon, and Lee Hyun Yi hosted the ceremony.
The nominees were chosen from the K-drama which was aired on SBS between December 2021 to November 2022. Kim Nam-gil won the grand prize for his performance in Through the Darkness, whereas Namkoong Min received the Director's Award for One Dollar Lawyer. Here's the complete list of the SBS Drama Awards 2022.
2022 SBS Drama Awards
Grand Prize (Daesang)
Kim Nam-gil – Through the Darkness
Director's Award
Namkoong Min – One Dollar Lawyer
Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama
Huh Joon-ho – Why Her
Kim Rae-won – The First Responders
Lee Joon-gi – Again My Life
Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama
Seo Hyun-jin – Why Her
Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama
Ahn Hyo-seop – Business Proposal
Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama
Kim Se-jeong – Business Proposal
Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama
Jin Seon-kyu – Through the Darkness
Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama
Gong Seung-yeon – The First Responders
Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama
Kim Min-kyu – Business Proposal
Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama
Kim Ji-Eun – One Dollar Lawyer
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama
Kang Ki-doong – The First Responders
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama
Kim Jae-kyung – Again My Life
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama
Park Jin-woo – One Dollar Lawyer
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama
Gong Min-jung – One Dollar Lawyer
Best Couple Award
Ahn Hyo-seop & Kim Se-jeong – Business Proposal
Kim Min-kyu & Seol In-ah – Business Proposal
Scene Stealer Award
Im Chul-soo – Today's Webtoon
Kim Ja-Young – One Dollar Lawyer
Nam Mi-jung – Woori the Virgin
Best New Actor
Bae In-hyuk – Cheer Up and Why Her
Kim Hyun-jin – Cheer Up
Ryeoun – Through the Darkness
Best New Actress
Jang Gyuri – Cheer Up
Lee Eun-saem – Cheer Up
Gong Sung-ha – Through the Darkness
Best Young Actor
Lee Eugene – Why Her
Best Young Actress
Kim Min-seo – The First Responders
Best Supporting Team
Cheer Up
Best Performance
Lee Chung-ah – One Dollar Lawyer
