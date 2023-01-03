SBS Drama Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

SBS awarded its top K-dramas and actor of the year on December 31, 2022, from 20:35 (KST) at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The 2022 SBS Drama is presented by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). Tak Jae Hoon, Jang Do Yeon, and Lee Hyun Yi hosted the ceremony.

The nominees were chosen from the K-drama which was aired on SBS between December 2021 to November 2022. Kim Nam-gil won the grand prize for his performance in Through the Darkness, whereas Namkoong Min received the Director's Award for One Dollar Lawyer. Here's the complete list of the SBS Drama Awards 2022.

2022 SBS Drama Awards

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Kim Nam-gil – Through the Darkness

Director's Award

Namkoong Min – One Dollar Lawyer

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Huh Joon-ho – Why Her

Kim Rae-won – The First Responders

Lee Joon-gi – Again My Life

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Seo Hyun-jin – Why Her

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Ahn Hyo-seop – Business Proposal

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Kim Se-jeong – Business Proposal

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Jin Seon-kyu – Through the Darkness

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Gong Seung-yeon – The First Responders

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Kim Min-kyu – Business Proposal

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Kim Ji-Eun – One Dollar Lawyer

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Kang Ki-doong – The First Responders

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Kim Jae-kyung – Again My Life

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Park Jin-woo – One Dollar Lawyer

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Gong Min-jung – One Dollar Lawyer

Best Couple Award

Ahn Hyo-seop & Kim Se-jeong – Business Proposal

Kim Min-kyu & Seol In-ah – Business Proposal

Scene Stealer Award

Im Chul-soo – Today's Webtoon

Kim Ja-Young – One Dollar Lawyer

Nam Mi-jung – Woori the Virgin

Best New Actor

Bae In-hyuk – Cheer Up and Why Her

Kim Hyun-jin – Cheer Up

Ryeoun – Through the Darkness

Best New Actress

Jang Gyuri – Cheer Up

Lee Eun-saem – Cheer Up

Gong Sung-ha – Through the Darkness

Best Young Actor

Lee Eugene – Why Her

Best Young Actress

Kim Min-seo – The First Responders

Best Supporting Team

Cheer Up

Best Performance

Lee Chung-ah – One Dollar Lawyer

