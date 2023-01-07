Left Menu

Gerard Butler starrer action-thriller 'Plane' sets release date

The makers of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler's new action thriller flick 'Plane' have announced January 13 2023 as the release date for their upcoming film in India.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:52 IST
Poster of 'Plane' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler's new action thriller flick 'Plane' have announced January 13 2023 as the release date for their upcoming film in India. Produced by Lionsgate and starring Mike Colter along with Butler, 'Plane' follows a commercial pilot named Brodie Torrance and a terrifying crash that marks only the beginning of his epic journey in the film.

According to a release, its plot is a darker action adventure with a life-or-death scenario. In the film, Butler and Colter band together as pilot and fugitive to protect their fellow besieged crash survivors from swarming, hostage-taking pirates. The movie's director Jean-Francois Richet spoke about the film in a statement and said, "Plane is a classical action story, with relatable characters propelling the fast-moving story. And it's not just action; there's a lot of tension, which can be equally compelling. We really care about those people on the plane, who find themselves in an almost impossible situation. It's realistic and avoids over-the-top beats."

"We understand what they're facing, and we are right there on the plane, and then in the jungle with them. Part of the experience of PLANE is getting to know these very different characters and how they'll react to the incredibly dangerous situation they've been hurled into," he added. This film by Lionsgate and PVR Pictures, also stars Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, Oliver Trevena, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony Goldwyn, and Paul Ben-Victor. 'Plane' was written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

