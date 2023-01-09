One Piece Chapter 1072 predictions: Mysterious helper of Vegapunk may betray him

Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1072 is the upcoming issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. Fans are expecting the author Eiichiro Oda will bring a more captivating plotline with an intense battle in the New Year. One Piece Chapter 1072 will release on January 23, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The new Chapter will focus on Sanji and Kizaru. In Chapter 1071, Kizaru heard Straw Hats planning how to escape from the island with Vegapunk. Kizaru is close to Thousand Sunny ship with his vessel. Kizaru along with members of the marines flocked to the island waiting for Dr. Vegapunk to arrive. Therefore, there could be a war in One Piece Chapter 1072. The war between Lucci vs. Luffy has been praised by the fans. Lucci is now directed by his subordinate to destroy the Thousand Sunny. There is now more fights to be seen in front.

Some of the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1072 are circulating online, though the verified raw scans or the summary are yet to be released. According to One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers, the chapter will be titled "In this turbulent world, where will the Strawhats venture next?!"

There could be a fight between Sanji vs Kizuru and Garp vs Blackbeard in One Piece Chapter 1072. Lastly, fans saw Straw Hats crews trying to save Vegapunk. Vegapunk has completed his packing and is ready to board Thousand Sunny. Vegapunk satellite, Edison suggests that there is only one person who can help him to escape but he is hesitating to contact him as the person may become the target of the World Government.

Luffy and Vegapunk are ready to leave Egghead Island. Kizaru might discover Dr. Vegapunk's whereabouts in One Piece Chapter 1072. Besides, Lucci and Kaku may succeed to stop Straw Hats from fleeing.

One Piece Chapter 1072 may also show the new contacts of Vegapunk may betray him. However, these all are some leaked predictions. We will get back with more spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1072 as soon as it comes. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

