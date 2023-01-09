One Piece Chapter 1072 leaked & theories explained

The manga One Piece is on break, and fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 1072. Thankfully, fans do not have to wait long for the plotline. They could get some hints, as the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1072 are out.

The fight between Lucci and Luffy is initially over. Lucci has understood that he can't defeat him so easily. However, the manga author Eiichiro Oda wants to bring some twists to the storyline. According to the One Piece Chapter 1072 leaked spoilers there could be an intense battle between Kizaru and Sanji. At that time Kizaru is waiting along with his members of the marines flocked to the island for Dr. Vegapunk.

Hopefully, Luffy has guessed Kizaru's plan, he asked his people to take Dr. Vegapunk away. But Kiazaru is also a clever person. He assumes that Luffy may use a new strategy to escape. So he also spread naval ships around Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1072 will witness Sanji's struggle to save Luffy and the members along with Vegapunk. While Kizaru attacks the ship Sanji will manages to brush them off. Kizaru will quite amaze by the strength of Sanji. The fans will be satisfied with their longing to see Sanji fight with his magic legs against Kizaru.

The spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1072 also suggest a fight between Garp and Blackbeard. Fans may get some small scenes that give info on the other angles of the storyline: Urouge is at Elbaf; more information on God Valley; Koby tells Hancock & Rayleigh that he is a friend of Luffy; Some more moments of Vegapunk's past with MADS; more insight into Kuma's past and motivations.

One Piece Chapter 1072 will release on January 23, 2023, at 12 am JST on Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. All the previous chapters are currently available on the websites.

