Have a look at 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' trailer

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:09 IST
Poster of Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The trailer of Regina Cassandra and Sumeet Vyas-starrer 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' has been out. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the show stars Regina as a strong and dedicated IPS officer, alongside Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht, Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale.

The thriller series narrates the tale of a courageous IPS officer Kavya Iyer who battles against the militants and re-establishes the faith of the common man in law. Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show is spread across 8 episodes and is centred around real heroes in uniform who tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country. Inspired by true events, the show sheds light on the complexities officers must face in order to fulfil their duties for the country. 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' showcases Kavya's fight for the nation. Sharing details about the web show, Srijit said, "Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is an unfettered creation of bravery and valour of female officers. They say police or the army is an unforgiving place for any officer, and the thought behind this show was to capture that. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is an ode to innumerable officers in the police force who have shown courage, resolve and leadership in equal measure. Bringing together a talented cast, this is my sincere attempt towards shattering the mindset of those who belittle women or cast doubts on their courage or capabilities. I am glad ZEE5 is platforming our series and looking forward to the response."

Regina also shared deets about her character. She said, "Getting under the skin of Kavya was an enriching experience. From emoting the character of a tough IPS officer and getting the body language correct to playing a mother and daughter was demanding but exciting. Kavya is a strong headed individual who manages to navigate through difficult situations and finds her way which really inspired me. While our society continues to grapple with gender discrimination, a series like Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, draws parallels and showcases what women are capable of. Kavya's determination, empowering spirit and humanitarian side underlines the true essence of a hero. She is the epitome of a warrior. Despite being a mother, a wife and a daughter, an IPS officer will go beyond her call for duty and serve her nation."

'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' is all set to be out on ZEE5 from 26th January 2023. (ANI)

