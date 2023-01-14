Woman loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber fraud in Manesar

A Manesar woman was allegedly duped of over Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of being given work-from-home opportunities, police said on Saturday. In her complaint to the police, Rajasthan native Priyanka Singh alleged that she received a message on January 7 in which the sender, who claimed to be ''Meera from WAT Consult'', offered her a work-from-home job.

Singh was added to a Telegram group where the members were all given the task of subscribing and liking some YouTube channels, for which Rs 100 to Rs 1,200 were shown to be deposited in everyone's accounts, she said in her complaint. Initially, she also received some money for performing her tasks.

''Then, by giving a UPI ID, a task was given to me to deposit some money in it,'' Singh alleged.

Soon after depositing Rs 13.30 lakh, she was blocked and told to invest more to earn profit. A cryptocurrency account with over Rs 17 lakh was also registered but she was not allowed access to withdraw the money, Singh alleged.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at Cyber Crime police station - Manesar on Friday.

''An FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts,'' Cyber Crime police station - Manesar SHO Naresh Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)