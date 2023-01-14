Russia's Prigozhin boasts of Wagner prowess amid wrangling with defence establishment

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, boasted of his forces' prowess on Saturday amid a simmering rivalry with the defence ministry over who should get credit for leading Russia's assault on the Ukrainian town of Soledar. After months of tension between Prigozhin and the military establishment, the split was laid bare on Friday when the defence ministry claimed the capture of Soledar - which Ukraine disputed - and initially made no mention of Wagner's role in months of brutal fighting for the salt-mining town in Ukraine's east.

In a video message, Prigozhin described Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks and artillery. "They are probably the most experienced army that exists in the world today," he said. He stressed the quality of its weaponry, its "most severe discipline" and the degree of consultation between its management, commanders and fighters.

The short video contained no overt new criticism of the regular army, whose failings Prigozhin has lambasted in the past. But it did nothing to dispel the sense of resentment he has previously expressed that the private military group has not been properly recognised for its role in the Ukraine war. Prigozhin appeared in camouflage fatigues alongside a man he identified as the commander of the capture of Soledar, during what he said was a trip to award medals to his fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)