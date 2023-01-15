Left Menu

UP Police takes to "Naatu Naatu" trend to remind people of golden global rules of road safety

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 12:18 IST
UP Police takes to "Naatu Naatu" trend to remind people of golden global rules of road safety
  • Country:
  • India

In a clever play of words, the Uttar Pradesh police used the title of the Golden Globe award-winning song ''Naatu Naatu'' to spread awareness about road safety through a tweet which has gone viral.

It reimagined ''RRR'', the blockbuster movie whose ''Naatu Naatu'' song won the prestigious award in the US, as 'Respect the Red light on the Road' while congratulating the makers of the movie.

''Naatu Naatu'', the irrepressible, fun number from the blockbuster ''RRR'', won the Golden Globe in the 'best original song-motion picture' category beating the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. It was for the first time that an Indian production won the coveted award.

''The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of Road Safety: #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode,'' the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted.

It roughly translates to one should not skip red light, one should not have two pillion riders on a bike, one should not drink and drive, and one should not break traffic rules.

Congratulating the makers of RRR, it also gave a twist to the title of the movie as ''Respect the Red light on the Road''.

The tweet has so far been viewed over 71,000 times and garnered 1,125 likes.

Rahul Sipligunj who sang the ''Naatu Naatu'' song thanked the Uttar Pradesh police through a tweet for using it for road safety.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told PTI that the song helped in devising a catchy slogan for the road safety campaign, When contacted, Additional SP Rahul Srivastava, who is the in-charge of the social media centre of the Uttar Pradesh Police, said, '''Naatu Naatu' was taken by us for public awareness. We have been using popular Bollywood songs to create awareness among people about traffic rules, rule of law, women's safety and other similar issues.'' ''Trending topics (on social media) are used as they have an immediate connection with the public,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal, court warns

Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after account...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023