Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Accuses Modi of Lacking a Comprehensive National Perspective

NCP SP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesnt think of the country from a broader perspective and has failed to keep his promises. PM Modi doesnt think about the country from a broader perspective and doesnt keep his promises.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:46 IST
Sharad Pawar Accuses Modi of Lacking a Comprehensive National Perspective
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't think of the country from a broader perspective and has failed to keep his promises. Pawar participated in a rally organised in support of his daughter and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Baramati goes to polls on May 7 during the third phase of general elections. ''PM Modi doesn't think about the country from a broader perspective and doesn't keep his promises. Chief Ministers are put behind bars which is wrong. (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal is a fine leader and he has done many good things,'' Pawar added.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Pawar reiterated his praise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and targeted Modi for calling him a ''shehzada'' (prince). ''We never brought politics in developmental projects. We have no problem with Modi visiting multiple locations but everywhere he is criticising Rahul Gandhi. To understand the problems of people, Rahul conducted a campaign (yatra). Rahul's grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajeev Gandhi) were killed while serving the nation (as prime ministers),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024