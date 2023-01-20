When is Succession Season 4 returning to HBO?

Succession season 4 will continue telling the story of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. HBO has confirmed season four will be released this spring. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no release date for Season 4 of the satirical black comedy-drama.

Some fans are feeling a little letdown, as the makers have not yet announced the release date of Succession Season 4. Some reports claim that the new outing of the drama is expected to drop in spring 2023. On July 28, 2022, the makers confirmed via a Twitter post that the series was production at the time. On October 2022, HBO officially released a trailer for Succession Season 4.

The first two seasons Succession were launched in June 2018 and August 2019, respectively, but the third season was delayed due to the pandemic. Succession Season 3 came in October 2021. Some fans assumed Season 4 would premiere at the end of 2022, but that did not happen. Plus, until now there is no confirmation on the release date.

Devdiscourse earlier predicted Succession Season 4 would not release by the end of 2022. We predicted it by following HBO's past records, in terms of how much time they usually take between the end of a season's production and its premiere. Filming for the 10 episodes of the series began in New York City on June 27, 2022, with Mark Mylod directing the first episode. But as of now, there is no news on the completion of filming.

According to the current scenario, if we assume the filming and editing will take six months each, then we could expect Succession Season 4 to be released in the third quarter of this year i.e. July to September..

Succession follows media tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) as the siblings compete to take over the family media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

Season 3 ends with a big cliffhanger showing the Roy brothers and WaystarRoyco in a tricky situation. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) has already declared war against his father, and now it seems both Siobhan (played by Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will join him in the fight.

Logan Roy's children are fighting back to get control of the company. He exiled his children from WayStar RoyCo by renegotiating his divorce settlement. His decision could lose his children from his property and millions, as they are now no longer entitled to inherit the company once he passes away.

We will keep you updated on Succession Season 4.

