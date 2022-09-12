Succession Season 4 to release before June 2023? Find the latest updates!

Fans are looking forward to watching a great fourth season of HBO's satirical comedy-drama 'Succession.' Succession season 4 is now under production. While no official release date has been announced so far, it is perhaps safe to assume that Season 4 will have a shorter wait period than that of the previous season.

The gap between seasons 2 and 3 was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like we could see Succession Season 4 in early 2023, provided the filming starts (in New York City) on June 27, 2022, as planned. If we follow HBO's records in terms of how much time it usually takes between the end of a season's production and its premiere, it looks like Succession Season 4 will not release by the end of 2022.

Programming executive Casey Bloys already stated that the plan is for Succession Season 4 to be eligible for the Emmys next year, which means the series might release before June.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows the story of media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), as the siblings compete to take over the family media conglomerate WaystarRoyco.

The fourth outing of the media conglomerate WaystarRoyCo.'s drama will continue from the end of the third season. The latest season has left the Roy siblings and WaystarRoyco in a very different situation. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had already declared war against his father, and now it seems both Siobhan (played by Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will join him in the fight.

Season 3 ends with Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fighting back to get control of the company. He exiled his children from WayStarRoyCo by renegotiating his divorce settlement. His decision could lose his children from his property and millions, as they are now no longer entitled to inherit the company once he passes away.

Succession Season 4 is not the finale of the series. Though the series writer Georgia Pritchett earlier told that the fourth season could be the last however later she stated that there could be two more seasons in the future.

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett told The Times during the end of filming Season 3.

We will keep you updated on Succession Season 4. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse.

