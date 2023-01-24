Left Menu

Turkey summons Dutch envoy over protest in which Koran torn

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Turkey summoned the Netherlands ambassador in Ankara on Tuesday over a protest on Sunday in The Hague that included the tearing apart of a copy of the Muslim holy book Koran, the foreign ministry said.

"The Dutch Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to our Ministry and we condemned and protested this heinous and despicable act, and demanded that the Netherlands not allow such provocative acts," it said in a statement.

"This despicable act, which took place this time in the Netherlands after Sweden, insulting our sacred values and containing a hate crime, is a clear declaration that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

