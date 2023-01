Turkey summons Dutch envoy over protest in which Koran torn

Turkey summoned the Netherlands ambassador in Ankara on Tuesday over a protest on Sunday in The Hague that included the tearing apart of a copy of the Muslim holy book Koran, the foreign ministry said.

"The Dutch Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to our Ministry and we condemned and protested this heinous and despicable act, and demanded that the Netherlands not allow such provocative acts," it said in a statement.

"This despicable act, which took place this time in the Netherlands after Sweden, insulting our sacred values and containing a hate crime, is a clear declaration that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe," it said.

