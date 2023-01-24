Turkey summons Dutch envoy over protest in which Koran torn
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey summoned the Netherlands ambassador in Ankara on Tuesday over a protest on Sunday in The Hague that included the tearing apart of a copy of the Muslim holy book Koran, the foreign ministry said.
"The Dutch Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to our Ministry and we condemned and protested this heinous and despicable act, and demanded that the Netherlands not allow such provocative acts," it said in a statement.
"This despicable act, which took place this time in the Netherlands after Sweden, insulting our sacred values and containing a hate crime, is a clear declaration that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- Koran
- Islamophobia
- Turkey
- Ankara
- Netherlands
- The Hague
- Muslim
- Europe
- Dutch
ALSO READ
SC agrees to hear on January 16 plea of Joshimath Shankaracharya on subsidence in Himalayan town.
"India has been very efficient in setting agenda" under its G20 presidency: Netherlands delegate
Russian rights commissioner: need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey in Ankara -RIA
Ukraine and Russia agree prisoner swap in Ankara talks -Russian official
Development should not be at the cost of environment: Puri Shankaracharya