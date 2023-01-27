Jay Leno underway recovery from multiple broken bones following motorcycle accident

American TV host and comedian Jay Leno is once again in recovery as he's recovering from multiple broken bones sustained in a motorcycle accident. According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the former 'Tonight Show' made this revelation in a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

When asked how he was doing in his recovery from a November 2022 car fire that severely burned him, he responded, "It's so funny you should say that." The 72-year-old continued, "That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

However, Leno assured the interviewer he is "OK" after the January 17 accident and is even working this weekend. The TV host explained that he had been testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle and noticed the scent of leaking gas -- an uncanny similarity to the explosion in his garage just months prior -- and wanted to pull over, reported Page Six. "So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike," he said, adding, "The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Due to the media attention surrounding his November hospitalisation and subsequent recovery, Leno kept the crash quiet. As per Page Six, last year, on November 12, Leno was working on one of his vehicles, a 1907 White Steam car, when a fuel leak doused his hands and face in gas, setting him ablaze. He was rushed to a burn centre and underwent several forms of treatment. Leno remained hospitalized for 10 days. (ANI)

