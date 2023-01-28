Left Menu

Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction as singer rips pants mid-concert

British singer and songwriter Harry Styles recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a concert when he accidentally ripped his pants.

ANI | Updated: 28-01-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 08:17 IST
Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction as singer rips pants mid-concert
Harry Styles (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British singer and songwriter Harry Styles recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a concert when he accidentally ripped his pants. According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Styles ripped his pants as he lunged to the ground during the instrumental portion of his song 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' during Thursday night's concert.

Though Styles immediately covered the large tear with his hands, the moment was captured on video as the audience yelled. Fox News reported that actor Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' fame shared a video on TikTok showing herself in the crowd.

Although Bowen didn't show them in her video, she noted that Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres were both at the concert as well. Styles' concerts are often chaotic. In November, Styles was hit in the face with flying objects as he performed in Los Angeles.

Before that, viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at the United Center in Chicago. Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate," as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023