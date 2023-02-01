Left Menu

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence officially returning for 'Bad Boys 4'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:55 IST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence officially returning for 'Bad Boys 4'
  • Country:
  • United States

The fourth part in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's ''Bad Boys'' franchise is in early pre-production, Sony Pictures has confirmed.

The currently untitled film, which was announced back in 2020, will see filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return at the helm after directing the last chapter ''Bad Boys for Life''.

El Arbi and Fallah, who received acclaim for the 2022 Disney+ series ''Ms Marvel'', will direct ''Bad Boys 4'' from a script by Chris Bremner, reported entertainment portal Variety.

On Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence announced that the upcoming movie was officially on the way by releasing a reunion video on social media with the caption, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!" The fourth installment is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman, along with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

Sony announced that a fourth "Bad Boys" film was in the works shortly after the threequel hit theatres. "Bad Boys for Life" went on to earn USD 426.5 million at the worldwide box office as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023