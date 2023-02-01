Ozzy Osbourne announces official retirement from touring after realizing he isn't "physically capable"

Years after British singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne damaged his spine in an accident, the 74-year-old has announced his retirement from touring. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the legendary musician is officially retiring from touring after realizing he isn't "physically capable" of the demands that come with the journey.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans... As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," he said in a statement shared to E! News. He continued, "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Osbourne concluded his message by sharing that his team is currently thinking of other options instead, adding, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country." E! News reported that the singer has faced various health struggles over the years including being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, neck issues and most recently undergoing major surgery in June 2022.

As per the outlet, seven months ago, his wife Sharon Osbourne revealed that he was undergoing "major" surgery that would "determine the rest of his life." Days later, he confirmed he was "recovering comfortably" at home and returned to the stage in England two months later. (ANI)

