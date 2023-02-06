Left Menu

Grammys 2023: Camila Cabello raises temperatures in monochrome gown

Camilla Cabello raised the temperatures on the Grammy red carpet as she turned up wearing a rosette gown!

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:38 IST
Grammys 2023: Camila Cabello raises temperatures in monochrome gown
Camila Cabello (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Camilla Cabello raised the temperatures on the Grammy red carpet as she turned up wearing a rosette gown! The stunning gown has a beautiful pearl-beaded bra top that is enhanced with a pair of strategically placed white rosettes coupled with a floor-length black skirt with a thigh-baring split.

Cabello complemented her outfit with pearl-and-diamond earrings and a diamond ring. Check out her photos here:

Camilla is nominated along with Ed Sheeran for their song "Bam Bam" in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. This year's award show is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

According to Variety, Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she would become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most in Grammy history. She's up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes. Kendrick Lamar comes in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill are all nominated for six awards.

Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar, and Lizzo are expected to be the night's top contenders for the record, album, and song of the year. Bad Bunny also earned a name for himself with "Un Verano Sin Ti," the first Latin album nominated for album of the year. Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Mneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg are among the best new artists. (ANI)

