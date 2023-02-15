Lookism Chapter 436: Release date, time, recap & what to expect

South Korean manhwas are gaining popularity worldwide, and Lookism is no exception. Lookism comic is a popular South Korean manhwa that has gained international recognition for its captivating story. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Lookism Chapter 436 to see what happens next in the story. The new chapter will be released on Thursday, February 17, 2023, and fans are eager to know what will happen next in the story.

What to Expect in Lookism Chapter 436

In Lookism Chapter 436, Daniel continues his search for Jinyoung Park and tries to find the answers to all his questions. He is determined to uncover evidence that would validate his father's claims, and readers can expect exciting developments in the story. However, the spoilers for Lookism Chapter 436 are yet to be released, and fans will have to wait until February 17, 2023, to find out what happens next.

Lookism Chapter 435 Recap

In the previous chapter, Lookism Chapter 435, Daniel was attacked by a group of goons while he was on a mission to find Jinyoung Park. He managed to defeat them and held one of them, hostage. When he answered the phone, he found out that the goons were sent by Kwak Jihwan, who was trying to stop him from finding what he was looking for. Jihwan brought James Lee into the conversation, and Daniel set out to find Jihwan at the so-called village hill. However, Jihwan had set a trap, and Daniel fell into it. He ended up at the place of someone called the “Dogman,” whom he defeated. He also managed to ambush Jihwan and his gang with the help of his allies.

Where to Read Lookism Chapter 436

Fans of Lookism can read the manhwa in English on Webtoon. The episodes with English subtitles are likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. The release timings will differ in different parts of the world, and readers can check the schedule to find out the exact timing in their region.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the world:

Eastern Standard Time: February 10 at 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: February 10 at 10.00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: February 10 at 8.00 AM

Japan Standard Time: February 10 at 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: February 10 at 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: February 10 at 12:00 PM

