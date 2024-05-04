Left Menu

Tata Power Renewable Energy inks deal with SJVN for massive 460 MW clean energy project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) has partnered with SJVN Ltd. to establish a 460 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project integrating solar, wind, and battery storage to provide 24/7 power, aiding in grid stability. The project aims to generate 3,000 million units of electricity annually, offsetting 2.2 million kgs of CO2 emissions. This partnership enhances TPREL's renewable capacity to 9,421 MW, with 4,906 MW under development. TPREL's current operational capacity stands at 4,515 MW, comprising 3,485 MW solar and 1,030 MW wind power.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with state-owned SJVN Ltd to set up a 460 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

An FDRE plant enables round-the-clock power supply, assisting power distribution companies (discoms) in fulfilling their Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) and Energy Storage Obligations (ESOs).

''The plant, designed to meet the 460 MW FDRE requirement, integrates solar, wind, and battery storage technologies to ensure efficient energy dispatch during peak hours, thereby stabilizing the grid,'' it said.

The plant is expected to generate nearly 3,000 million units (MUs) of power and offset 2,200 million kgs of CO2 emissions annually, TPREL said in a statement.

''This partnership with SJVN Ltd will witness the deployment of sustainable energy solutions from TPREL. It will go a long way in meeting the green energy objectives of SJVN Ltd,'' said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL has reached 9,421 MW (PPA capacity is 7,978 MW) including 4,906 MW projects under various stages of implementation.

The company's operational capacity stood at 4,515 MW, which includes 3,485 MW solar and 1,030 MW wind power.

