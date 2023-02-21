Paul Rudd admits he "shouldn't be" part of 'Friends' finale while recalling time on sitcom

Hollywood star Paul Rudd recently while reflecting on his time as Mike Hannigan on 'Friends' admitted feeling he "shouldn't be" in the sitcom's final episode. According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, while appearing on the 'Heart Breakfast' show with JK and Kelly Brook, Paul said, "It was really fun and they were great... The whole thing was a bit surreal ... to be a part of that."

The actor joined the cast of 'Friends' on a recurring basis in Season 9 playing the role of Mike Hannigan, who eventually ends up marrying Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay in Season 10. He appeared in 17 episodes over the show's last two seasons. "I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] that I was," Rudd explained, adding, "But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode and I just thought ... 'I shouldn't be here ... I'm getting like a front row seat to things I'm not supposed to see,'" reported Deadline.

Speaking of the final episode, Paul said of the cast, "They were all crying, it was all emotional. And I just was like, 'Woah' ... I felt very privileged, but I also was like 'Uh - I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.'" Despite feeling out of place towards the end, Rudd understands the impact the show has had on the world. "'There's something comforting about it, isn't there?" he agreed with host JK, as per Deadline.

'Friends' came to conclusion after 236 episodes spread across 10 seasons on NBC. In 2021, a 'Friends' reunion special was streamed on HBO Max, where Paul recalled his time shared with the show's main cast including Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

