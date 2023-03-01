Left Menu

"Ab main solo nahin raha", Newly married Sidharth Malhotra jokes when paps ask for his "solo" pics

Sidharth Malhotra is loving everything about being married to Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sidharth Malhotra is loving everything about being married to Kiara Advani. Be it an award show or social media, the newly married Sidharth has been seen showering praises on his wife ever since the two tied the knot on February 7.

There's hardly any moment when Sidharth has not dished out husband goals post his wedding. Recently, paps spotted Sidharth out and about in Mumbai. While they asked for his solo pictures, it was Sidharth's witty reply that proves he is a doting hubby.

"Ab main solo nahi raha," Sidharth joked when paps asked for his "solo" pictures. Sidharth's reply left paps in splits.

Sidharth and Kiara recently appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home tophy for their outstanding performance in their films. While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Govinda Naam Mera', Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Shershaah.

During her acceptance speech, Kiara thanked the team of her films and also gave a shoutout to her husband Sidharth. Soon after Kiara wrapped up her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug. Sidharth also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award.

"Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said. Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other during the shoot of Shershaah and finally, they sealed their relationship by exchanging vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. (ANI)

