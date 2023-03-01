Left Menu

Debina Bonnerjee down with influenza B virus, staying away from her baby daughters

Taking to Instagram story, Debina posted the report of the medical test along with a note, "So got Influenza B Virus... well hang on Mamma! Staying away from my babies now... Motherhood is anything but easy."

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 19:55 IST
Debina Bonnerjee down with influenza B virus, staying away from her baby daughters
Debina Bonnerjee. (Image Source/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee has been diagnosed with the influenza B virus and it caused worry for the new mommy. Taking to Instagram story, Debina posted the report of the medical test along with a note, "So got Influenza B Virus... well hang on Mamma! Staying away from my babies now... Motherhood is anything but easy." As a precaution, Debina is staying away from her baby daughters.

Debina also wrote in the note that she is having fever and cough as symptoms. The actor reportedly returned from a Sri Lanka trip. Debina and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated their wedding anniversary recently. Gurmeet and Debina were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna in April, last year. "Hi World! That's my miracle baby @divishaadiva. Good vibes & blessings always #myfamily," Debina captioned the post.

On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of Divisha. They added that Divisha was born before the due date. The couple wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." The couple tied the knot in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023