Who makes Sonam Kapoor feel like a teenager?

If mushiness has a name, it could be Sonam Kapoor. The 'Neerja' actor never misses an opportunity to compliment her husband Anand Ahuja. Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, Sonam wrote, "I still listen to romantic songs when I miss @Anand Ahuja... It's been 7 years but you still make me giddy like a teenager... Love you. " Sonam chose the song 'I would rather die than let you go Juliet to your Romeo' to complete the post.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years. The couple recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their son Vayu. The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. (ANI)

