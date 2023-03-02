Hulu announces season three premiere of 'The Great'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2023 10:40 IST
Emmy-winning comedy drama series ''The Great'', fronted by Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will return to Hulu with its third season on May 12.

The streamer announced the show's comeback along with the first-look of Fanning and Hoult as Queen Catherine and Emperor Peter III in the new installment on its official Instagram page on Wednesday night.

''Season 3. May 12. #TheGreat,'' Hulu said in the post.

According to entertainment portal Variety, the upcoming chapter will see Catherine and Peter try to salvage their marriage after Catherine imprisoned his friends and almost had him murdered. ''Peter must also deal with visions of his dead father (Jason Isaacs) as Catherine spreads her word across borders and must compromise to create progress as a political leader,'' read the synopsis.

Created by Tony McNamara, ''The Great'' also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow and Gillian Anderson.

The period satire, which premiered in 2020, follows the rise of Catherine the Great, from being an outsider to becoming the longest-reigning female ruler in the history of Russia.

