Left Menu

Srinagar man sets up forest area for birds in mother's memory

We were like migratory birds -- they also come from far-off places -- and I understand that they need the same welcome. While a significant number of local bird species have nested in the forest area preserved by Yasin, many winged visitors use it as a stopover.Common moran, pond heron, malad, kingfisher, woodpecker and Siberian malad are some species that can be easily spotted in the forest area.Yasins father Abdul Raheem is proud of his sons effort.My wife started this...

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 12:10 IST
Srinagar man sets up forest area for birds in mother's memory
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammad Yasin was living a cozy life in Switzerland before an urge to realise his late mother's dream brought him back to Srinagar, where he set up a forest area for birds in the middle of the famous Dal Lake.

A traveller, Yasin's passion took him to several places before he ended up in Switzerland. However, the passion for birds, inculcated in him during his childhood as he watched his mother feed them, brought Yasin back to Kashmir as he tried to reconnect with her following her death.

''My mother was a big inspiration as I used to watch her feed the birds that came here. I came back to set up this forest area, which, I feel, was a dream of my mother... it is the most important thing for me now,'' Yasin told PTI.

''I fell in love with the birds and I am happy to carry forward her work. She is not with us now but I am sure her soul is watching us,'' he added.

Yasin was in Ukraine for work last year when the war with Russia broke out.

He said, ''There I realised that in every country, people received us with open arms. We were like migratory birds -- they also come from far-off places -- and I understand that they need the same welcome.'' While a significant number of local bird species have nested in the forest area preserved by Yasin, many winged visitors use it as a stopover.

Common moran, pond heron, malad, kingfisher, woodpecker and Siberian malad are some species that can be easily spotted in the forest area.

Yasin's father Abdul Raheem is proud of his son's effort.

''My wife started this... my son returned from Switzerland to take care of it. Early morning, birds used to come to this place and my wife would feed them. She would say it is important to feed birds to get the blessings (of the almighty),'' Raheem said.

In view of the growing number of birds and the forest area's popularity, Raheem wants the government to chip in for its upkeep.

''We don't need money from the government but it should take measures to take care of the birds,'' he said.

The bird forest story is getting traction on social media, bringing in curious people to this mini reserve.

''I came to know about this bird forest area from social media, although my showroom is nearby. I like it as this is a nice concept. This really is inspirational for any bird lover,'' said Mudasir Ahmad, a visitor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023