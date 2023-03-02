Left Menu

Sushmita Sen says she underwent angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty.The Aarya actor, who shared the health update on her official Instagram page with fans and well-wishers, said she is ready for some life again.She further said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery.Keep your heart happy courageous, and itll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona Wise words by my father sensubir.I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:12 IST
Sushmita Sen says she underwent angioplasty after suffering heart attack
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty.

The ''Aarya'' actor, who shared the health update on her official Instagram page with fans and well-wishers, said she is ''ready for some life again''.

She further said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery.

'''Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona' (Wise words by my father @sensubir).

''I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done... Stent in place... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart','' Sen, 47, wrote.

The former Miss Universe said there are a lot of people to thank for their ''timely aid & constructive action'', something she will reserve for another social media post.

''This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news... that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat,'' she added.

Industry colleagues including Tabu, Poonam Dhillon, and Sophie Choudry sent their best wishes to the actor.

''Lots of love super girl,'' wrote Tabu in the comments section of Sen's post.

''Be well - you are an amazing lady! God bless you with good health always,'' added Dhillon.

''Sending you love and light... I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever,'' Choudry posted.

Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series ''Aarya''. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023