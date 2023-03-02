Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has been finalized as the leading lady of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:24 IST
Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has been finalized as the leading lady of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Speaking about her association in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Sonakshi said, "I'm excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It's always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I'm looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them." The makers of 'Bade Miyan Chota Miyan' recently announced the first scheduled wrap of the film.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Previously Akshay and Sonakshi have worked together in films like 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Holiday', 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara', 'Mission Mangal', and 'Joker'.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will also be seen in director and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series 'Heeramandi' and in Excel entertainment's 'Dahaad'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023