"Without parents, no child feels complete," says Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about losing both of his parents within a year and stated that "without parents, no child feels complete". Talking exclusively to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee said, "Just in one year I lost both the parents of mine. Without parents, no child feels complete no matter how old you're. At this age when I lost both of my parents you will often feel what must be happening to all the children who lose their parents at a very young age."

Manoj lost his mother Geeta Devi in December last year and his father RK Bajpayee in October 2021. Reminiscing his childhood days, Manoj told ANI, "More than 4 decades back, there were schools but only till secondary. Earlier we used to study in huts and sit on sacks. So from there, my journey began. And my parents had 6 kids and to educate 6 children at that time, there was no such schools. So we were sent to the district town Bettiah for education."

"We belong to a prestigious family, but had nothing in the name of wealth. So if you belong to a prestigious family you cannot cry or scream that we don't have enough money because we had to hide our problems from society. "Jhela bhi nahi jaata bola bhi nahi jaata," my father had that situation," he added. The 'Satya' actor also talked about the struggles his father faced to make all his 6 children educated.

"My father had a dream that all my children get the proper education. So for that he took loans from the village, sold our property and made sure that every child gets an education," Manoj told ANI. Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj will be next seen in an upcoming family drama film 'Gulmohar' which is all set stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.

Apart from that, he also has the power-packed courtroom drama 'Bandaa', a web series 'Soup', 'Joram', and director Kanu Bahl's 'Despatch' in his kitty. (ANI)

