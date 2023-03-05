Left Menu

Varun Dhawan turns cricketer on the sets of 'Citadel'

Varun Dhawan knows best how to make his work schedule entertaining.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 17:53 IST
Varun Dhawan turns cricketer on the sets of 'Citadel'
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Dhawan knows best how to make his work schedule entertaining. The 'Badlapur' star, who is currently in Nainital for the shoot of his OTT debut 'Citadel', indulged himself in a cricket session with the crew during his spare time.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a string of pictures of him playing cricket. Dressed in black shorts and a blue T-shirt, Varun exuded sporty vibes.

Take a look at the pictures Speaking of 'Citadel', it is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian installment of Citadel, Varun earlier said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career."

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited, while Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will drop on April 28 on Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023