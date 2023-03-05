Left Menu

Michelle Yeoh dedicates Indie Spirit Award win to "All Our Mothers"

"Thank you all for believing in us, and giving us a seat at the table and [thank you to] all the little girls, boys, who look like us and think that it is possible," said MIchelle

ANI | "Thank You All For Believing In Us, And Giving Us A Seat At The Table And | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:47 IST
Michelle Yeoh dedicates Indie Spirit Award win to "All Our Mothers"
Michelle Yeoh. (Image Source/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Michelle Yeoh has taken home the trophy for best lead performance in 'Everything Everywhere All At once' at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Accepting the award, Yeoh thanked A24 and then her directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, saying "Thank you for writing such an incredible script, that gave us the opportunity to be here. To be seen, to be heard," reported the Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company.

She continued: "I want to dedicate this to all our mothers. Without our mothers, none of us would be here. And to all the ladies [who] are sitting at that table who support their husbands. Thank you all for believing in us, and giving us a seat at the table and [thank you to] all the little girls, boys, who look like us and think that it is possible." This is the first Indie Spirit nomination for Yeoh, who won over top rival Blanchett last week at the SAG awards and could soon make history as the first Asian woman ever to win best actress at the Oscars.

This year marks the first time the Indie Spirits have combined their acting categories to be gender-neutral, opting to hand out one lead and one supporting award instead of separate awards for male and female performers, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023