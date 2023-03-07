Left Menu

In this village of Goa, people celebrate Holi with fire shower!

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 16:52 IST
In this village of Goa, people celebrate Holi with fire shower!
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Holi is celebrated with colours in India but the scene is a bit different, even scary for some, in Malcarnem village in Goa where people shower hot embers on their bodies, a unique tradition associated with the festival in the country.

In many states, the festival of Holi begins the next day after people burn pyres of wood, marking the end of the evil ‘holika’, on the previous night.

However, people in Malcornem village, located 80 km away from Panaji in South Goa, follow a different and unique celebration, which they have been observing for centuries.

“No one has a record of when this tradition started. But 'Sheni Ujo' is an integral part of our temple culture. Once a year, this tradition is observed on the eve of the Holi festival,” said Kushta Gaonkar, a village resident.

In Konkani, ''sheni'' means dry cow dung cake and the word ''ujo'' stands for fire.

On the night before Holi, hundreds of people start gathering in the open spaces between various temples including Shree Mallikarjun, Shree Vagrodev, and Shree Jhalmidev where the ''Sheni Ujo'' ritual is performed.

Vagrodev temple is dedicated to a tiger with the idol of the wild beast being worshipped for several decades.

The entire cluster of temples is unique as they house 43 Shivlings.

According to Gaonkar, the preparation for ''Sheni Ujo'' begins a fortnight before the Holi festival. Those who want to participate in the ritual have to follow a strict vegetarian diet and have to follow pious living.

On the night ahead of Holi, villagers gather at an open space with three huge trunks of betel nut trees for performing various rituals that culminate into ''Sheni Ujo.

“You have to be barefoot while performing all these rituals. The rituals continue the entire night. The participants run around the temples before gathering on a nearby ground. In the wee hours, they light cow dung cakes and throw embers on themselves,'' said another villager, Sonu Gaonkar.

Spectators can also run under the falling embers on the occasion.

On March 6 night, the festival was celebrated with a traditional fervour with the participants performing ''Sheni Ujo'' amid loud cheers and a crescendo of traditional music against the backdrop of darkness, part of it illuminated by the ''shower of embers''.

''It is believed that if you run through this fire, the sins committed by you in the previous year will be forgiven. It is also believed that diseases will be cured,” Gaonkar added.

When asked if people get injured, Gaonkar claimed no such incident had occurred in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023