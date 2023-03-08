Left Menu

Disney+ sets April premiere for Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations'

Rennervations, a four-part non-scripted series headlined by Marvel star Jeremy Renner, will arrive on Disney on April 12.The announcement comes just three months after the Hawkeye actor was critically injured in a snow plough accident.According to entertainment website Deadline, in the upcoming series, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into creations that serve communities around the world.Ive been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:44 IST
Disney+ sets April premiere for Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations'

''Rennervations'', a four-part non-scripted series headlined by Marvel star Jeremy Renner, will arrive on Disney+ on April 12.

The announcement comes just three months after the ''Hawkeye'' actor was critically injured in a snow plough accident.

According to entertainment website Deadline, in the upcoming series, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into creations that serve communities around the world.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it," the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.

A construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture, Renner along with his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, travels the globe to recreate decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation centre, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. The globetrotting series begins in the actor's hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. In this community building experience across the world, he is joined by fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, ''Tick, Tick… Boom!'' actor Vanessa Hudgens, his ''Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'' co-star Anil Kapoor, and singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra of ''Encanto'' fame.

Kapoor, who shot for the series with Renner in Rajasthan's Alwar city last May, took to his official Instagram account to share the trailer of ''Rennervations''.

''My friend, @jeremyrenner, combines his passion for giving back to communities with his love of construction and he asked me to help out! #Rennervations is (coming) to @DisneyPlus, April 12!'' he wrote in the caption.

Commenting on his post, Renner said: ''You were the best chaperone and host in the beautiful INDIA!'' To which Kapoor replied, ''@jeremyrenner And you were a delight to work and travel with!! To many more adventures!'' In January, Renner suffered an accident while ploughing snow near his Reno home and was airlifted to the hospital after receiving "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries". Initial reports said the actor was in "critical condition" but after surgery, he took to Instagram to update fans about his well being and thanked everyone for their thoughts during the difficult time.

''Rennervations'' is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+. Jeremy Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers on the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023