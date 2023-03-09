Over 60 ancient temples of Kumaon to be part of Manaskhand corridor: U'Khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said more than 60 ancient temples in the Kumaon region will be made part of the Manaskhand corridor. Dhami made the announcement while inaugurating Ma Purnagiri fair at Tanakpur in Champawat district. The fair is one of the largest in north India which was visited by more than 35 lakh people last year, he said. ''We have already started working towards developing a Manaskhand corridor. We have set a target of including more than 60 ancient temples of Kumaon region in the corridor,'' he said. The Manaskhand corridor, which was one of Dhami's major pre-poll promises, will consist of Goljyu Mandir, Patal Bhuvaneshwar, Kot Bhramari, Devidhura, Kainchidham, Bal Sundari and Ma Purnagiri temples among others. Providing best facilities to devotees coming to Purnagiri fair is among the state government's priorities, he said. A ropeway to the Purnagiri temple is also proposed, Dhami said.

He also garlanded devotees coming to the Purnagiri fair and took 'prasad' from a 'bhandara' organised on the occasion.

The chief minister also kick-started a hot air balloon and para motor adventure activities at the fair and asked the district magistrate to explore and find out other locations where such activities could be extended and more youths could be connected with them. Accompanied by Dharchula MP Ajay Tamta, Dhami also did rafting from Charan Mandir on Tanakpur-Jauljibi road to Boom covering a distance of 11 km. An international rafting championship will be held in Tanakpur in the month of September this year, Dhami said.

