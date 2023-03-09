Left Menu

Over 60 ancient temples of Kumaon to be part of Manaskhand corridor: U'Khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said more than 60 ancient temples in the Kumaon region will be made part of the Manaskhand corridor. An international rafting championship will be held in Tanakpur in the month of September this year, Dhami said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:00 IST
Over 60 ancient temples of Kumaon to be part of Manaskhand corridor: U'Khand CM Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said more than 60 ancient temples in the Kumaon region will be made part of the Manaskhand corridor. Dhami made the announcement while inaugurating Ma Purnagiri fair at Tanakpur in Champawat district. The fair is one of the largest in north India which was visited by more than 35 lakh people last year, he said. ''We have already started working towards developing a Manaskhand corridor. We have set a target of including more than 60 ancient temples of Kumaon region in the corridor,'' he said. The Manaskhand corridor, which was one of Dhami's major pre-poll promises, will consist of Goljyu Mandir, Patal Bhuvaneshwar, Kot Bhramari, Devidhura, Kainchidham, Bal Sundari and Ma Purnagiri temples among others. Providing best facilities to devotees coming to Purnagiri fair is among the state government's priorities, he said. A ropeway to the Purnagiri temple is also proposed, Dhami said.

He also garlanded devotees coming to the Purnagiri fair and took 'prasad' from a 'bhandara' organised on the occasion.

The chief minister also kick-started a hot air balloon and para motor adventure activities at the fair and asked the district magistrate to explore and find out other locations where such activities could be extended and more youths could be connected with them. Accompanied by Dharchula MP Ajay Tamta, Dhami also did rafting from Charan Mandir on Tanakpur-Jauljibi road to Boom covering a distance of 11 km. An international rafting championship will be held in Tanakpur in the month of September this year, Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023