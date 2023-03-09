Left Menu

Family members and friends bid a tearful adieu to actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away following a heart attack, on Thursday.The last rites of the multi-faceted artiste were held at the Versova crematorium here around 8.30 pm in the presence of his family members and close friends, including actor Anupam Kher and director Ashok Pandit.Kaushik, 66, died while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday.Kher told PTI that Kaushik was at a friends home in Delhi to celebrate Holi when he began to feel uneasy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:25 IST
Actor Satish Kaushik cremated

Family members and friends bid a tearful adieu to actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away following a heart attack, on Thursday.

The last rites of the multi-faceted artiste were held at the Versova crematorium here around 8.30 pm in the presence of his family members and close friends, including actor Anupam Kher and director Ashok Pandit.

Kaushik, 66, died while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

Kher told PTI that Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi to celebrate Holi when he began to feel uneasy. ''He told his driver to take him to the hospital... he suffered a heart attack around 1 am on the way,'' he said.

Following a post-mortem at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the actor's body was flown to Mumbai and taken to his residence in Mumbai's Versova locality at around 6.30 pm.

A host of Kaushik's industry friends and colleagues, including directors David Dhawan and Subhash Ghai, lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, and actors Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Shilpa Shetty, visited his residence to offer their condolences.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar along with wife Shibani Dandekar, Rakesh Roshan, Raj Babbar along with wife Nadira, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Johnny Lever, Vikrant Massey, Saiyami Kher, Tanvi Azmi, Ishaan Khatter, Indra Kumar, action director Sham Kaushal, singers Ila Arun and Anu Malik also visited his house to pay their last respects.

Kaushik, who acted, directed, wrote and produced a range of films over four decades, was loved and respected by many in the Hindi movie industry.

His comic timing in classics such as ''Mr India'' and ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'' is still remembered.

Kaushik, whose directing credits include ''Tere Naam'' and ''Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'', is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. The Haryana-born Kaushik was raised in Delhi's Karol Bagh and later moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

