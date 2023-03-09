Two films made under post-Covid global campaign by Tourism ministry win awards in Berlin

Two promotional films made by the Union Ministry of Tourism as part of its post-Covid global campaign on India reopening for tourists has won top awards in Berlin, officials here said on Thursday.

The ministry has bagged the ''Golden and Silver Star'' at the International Golden City Gate Tourism Awards - 2023 at ITB Berlin, 2023.

ITB Berlin, the world's leading travel trade show, opened on March 7 in Berlin, Germany. It marked the first in-person edition since the pandemic.

India won the awards in the 'TV/Cinema Commercials International and Country International' category. The awards were received by Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh on March 8 at ITB Berlin.

The Golden City Gate Tourism Multimedia Awards are given annually in various categories related to the tourism and hospitality sectors, the ministry said in a statement here.

''The promotional films/television commercials received the awards were produced by the ministry as part of its post-Covid promotional global campaign on India reopening. The Ministry of Tourism has developed the new 'Incredible India' brand films for welcoming of foreign tourists to the country after the pandemic. ''These brand films have been widely circulated within the domestic and international travel industry for wider usage in for promotional and marketing purposes,'' it said.

The films were also widely promoted through the ministry's soical media handles and were well received the world over. The commercials have been produced in English with voiceovers in nine international languages -- German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Arabic.

India participated in the International Tourism Exchange, ITB Berlin 2023, from March 7-9 under its ''Incredible India'' brand line, to showcase its diverse tourism products and increase the country's share in the global tourism market.

